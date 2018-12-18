Lakeland PBS
Bagley/Fosston Boys Hockey Defying the Expectations

AJ Feldman
Dec. 18 2018
Last season, the Bagley/Fosston boys hockey team went 1-18. According to their QRF ranking, they were the 150th best team out of 150 who play boys hockey in the state. However, this season, things are different.

The Flyers won three of their first six games of the season, and sit at 3-4 on the year with a 2-1 record in their section. That’s given the team some new confidence.

“We’re pretty proud right now and we’re usually the underdogs, and that’s how we want to keep the rest of the season,” says senior defenseman Parker Sunderland.

“We have a chance to win pretty much every game we play and that’s kind of the difference,” says head coach Alex Jesness. “Guys are going into games feeling good about themselves and it’s shown so far this year .”

One of those wins came against Lake of the Woods, who the Flyers last beat when the current varsity players were playing Pee Wee hockey.

“We fought really well, we came out and knew it was going to be a dog fight so we got after them,” says junior center Jacy Benson.

The Flyers have been led this season by Griffin Brovold, whose 15 goals are second-most in the state.

“We work pretty well with him. He’s a really good leader, he’s a really good friend,” says Benson.

“Offensively he’s so gifted and this year he’s just taken it to another level. When he gets the puck you just never know, every time he could score. He’s got a shot that’s just unbelievable,” says Jesness.

Bagley/Fosston has gained more than just some this wins year, they’ve earned pride in their team, and encouragement from their community.

“Every home game we usually have this whole place packed. Last year we didn’t have that much, just a couple of parents,” says Benson.

“We’re pretty proud right now and we’re just looking forward to how the rest of the season is going to go,” says Sunderland.

