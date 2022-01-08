Bagley City Council Fires Police Chief Renee Benson
The Bagley City Council has terminated the police chief Renee Benson from her position as police chief with the city.
According to a statement from the City of Bagley, a complaint was made against Benson and the city investigated the complaint. Final disposition of the complaint is pending.
According to the statement, because of data privacy laws, the city cannot share any other information at this point related to the matter. But the statement did say the city takes any complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns.
The council voted unanimously on December 22 to end Benson’s employment. Benson had served as Bagley’s chief of police since September of 2016.
