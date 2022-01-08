Lakeland PBS

Bagley City Council Fires Police Chief Renee Benson

Lakeland News — Jan. 7 2022

The Bagley City Council has terminated the police chief Renee Benson from her position as police chief with the city.

According to a statement from the City of Bagley, a complaint was made against Benson and the city investigated the complaint. Final disposition of the complaint is pending.

According to the statement, because of data privacy laws, the city cannot share any other information at this point related to the matter. But the statement did say the city takes any complaints about its police officers seriously and takes any appropriate actions to resolve such concerns.

The council voted unanimously on December 22 to end Benson’s employment. Benson had served as Bagley’s chief of police since September of 2016.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Kubiak’s Family Foods in Bagley Under New Ownership

Family of Minnesota Pastor Killed in Crash Forgives Man Sentenced for His Death

Todd Axtell, St. Paul Police Chief and Brainerd High Graduate, Not Seeking New Term

RiverWood Bank in Bagley Completes Recent Remodel

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.