Bagley Brothers Injured in Freak Explosion on the Road to Recovery

Original story by Matt Henson, WDAY-TV

The family is calling it a miracle.

Five young boys and their father are expected to survive after a freak explosion nearly took their lives near Bagley on Monday. The family recently discussed their road to recovery as well as the reaction to the overwhelming amount of support from the community.

The family of these five young boys and their father say that doctors at a Twin Cities burn unit will likely have a much better idea about of the severity of the burns on Thursday. That’s when the swelling should start to go down and allow doctors to determine what will heal on its own and what will need further treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the brothers, with more updates available on CaringBridge here.