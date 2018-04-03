BACP Holds Hands Off Venezuela Vigil

The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace braved the winter weather today to spread their mission of peace.

“We’re a group that believes very strongly in peace, civil liberties, and economic justice,” says BACP member Doug Olson.

Today the group held a Hands Off Venezuela vigil that called for an end of U.S. threats, sanctions, and interference towards Venezuela.

“The United States should respect Venezuela’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination,” says Olson. “If the people of Venezuela want to elect a socialist government, that is their right. The United States should get along with Venezuela and have normal diplomatic relations.”

“It’s a decision of the people of those countries,” says Larry Fisk, a member of the BACP. “Just as we don’t want any other country interfering in our internal affairs, we should not be interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. It happens all the time around the world.”

Larry Fisk has been to Venezuela and says that people he knows there are very concerned about the U.S.’s actions.

“My friend said ‘Wait a minute, I just have to ask you one question: Is your country going to attack my country?’ So, here’s this young guy, he’s worried that his country is going to turn into Afghanistan, or Iraq, or Libya, and be destroyed by the United States,” says Fisk.

The group says it’s not just an issue with the current administration, it’s been an issue as far back as the 1990’s. The BACP urges people to contact their representatives about this issue.

“We should respect the national sovereignty of every country,” says Fisk. “Every people has the right to run their own country, to have their own social, religious, economic, and political systems.”