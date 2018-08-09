Bacon Inspired Bike Ride Coming to Brainerd

Biking, Bacon, and Beer will fill the Paul Bunyon State Trail in a couple weeks as part of Paul’s Bacon Ride.

The bacon inspired bike ride is forty-five miles long starting at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd, and it will end at Lucky’s Tavern in Pequot Lakes. Bacon burritos will be served at the start of the ride, and other bacon food items will be served at various stops along the trail.

Registration right now for Paul’s Bacon Ride is seventy dollars and that includes breakfast and lunch, a tee shirt, and drink specials.

To register or for more information on the event visit paulsbaconride.com

To hear from chairman of the event, Brooks Reynolds, watch the video below.