DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Backus Woman Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash

Nathan Green
Mar. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

A 23-year-old Backus woman is dead after a crash last Friday night on Highway 371 near Backus.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dani Rebecca Detloff of Backus died from injuries suffered in the two-vehicle collision. The Patrol says Detloff was eastbound on 16th Street NW and pulled out from a stop sign onto Highway and was struck by a pickup truck traveling south. The driver of the pickup, a 55-year-old man and a passenger in the pickup, a 56-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.

The State Patrol report says alcohol was not detected in Detloff but was involved in the driver of the pickup. The alcohol level has not been released.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Seriously Injured In Cass County Crash

Backus Man Arrested On Burglary Charges

Man Injured In Onamia Two-Vehicle Crash

Motorists Urged To Use Caution During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don’t Appear To Be Human

Bones that were discovered in a crawl space of a home in Bemidji over the weekend do not appear to be human bones. Bemidji Police Chief Mike
Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Bones Discovered At Bemidji Home Don't Appear To Be Human

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

South Sixth Street Project In Brainerd To Start in April

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Rolling To Third Straight State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Vocalmotive Show Choir Has Record Season

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

Creative North Hosts First Spring Expo In Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.