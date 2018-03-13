Backus Woman Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash
A 23-year-old Backus woman is dead after a crash last Friday night on Highway 371 near Backus.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Dani Rebecca Detloff of Backus died from injuries suffered in the two-vehicle collision. The Patrol says Detloff was eastbound on 16th Street NW and pulled out from a stop sign onto Highway and was struck by a pickup truck traveling south. The driver of the pickup, a 55-year-old man and a passenger in the pickup, a 56-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.
The State Patrol report says alcohol was not detected in Detloff but was involved in the driver of the pickup. The alcohol level has not been released.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More
Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More
Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More
Great thankyou... Read More