Backus Man Arrested On Burglary Charges

A man is behind on burglary charges, thanks to what officers are calling “good old fashioned police work.”

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports 45-year-old Don Anderson of Backus was arrested Tuesday February 27th after 10 in the morning for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A crow wing county sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the area of County Road 1 and County Road 15 when he noticed a car parked in front of a pole building with a locked gate.

An adult woman was seated in the passenger seat of the car. Anderson was found inside the pole shed and arrested without incident.

Sheriff Dahl said “this arrest was a perfect example of what our deputies can and do run into while out on patrol. We continue to encourage the public to report any and all suspicious activity and keep watch over our neighbors. Our deputy was in the right place at the right time and knew something just didn’t seem right.”