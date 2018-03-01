DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Backus Man Arrested On Burglary Charges

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

A man is behind on burglary charges, thanks to what officers are calling “good old fashioned police work.”

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports 45-year-old Don Anderson of Backus was arrested Tuesday February 27th after 10 in the morning for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A crow wing county sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the area of County Road 1 and County Road 15 when he noticed a car parked in front of a pole building with a locked gate.

An adult woman was seated in the passenger seat of the car. Anderson was found inside the pole shed and arrested without incident.

Sheriff Dahl said “this arrest was a perfect example of what our deputies can and do run into while out on patrol. We continue to encourage the public to report any and all suspicious activity and keep watch over our neighbors. Our deputy was in the right place at the right time and knew something just didn’t seem right.”

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Absentee Voting To Be Offered For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Two Arrested For Selling Meth In Crow Wing County

Absentee Voting Available For Brainerd School District Special Election

Four People Arrested In Crow Wing County Drug Bust

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji’s Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

It’s a moment most will never experience, but through the Olympic games, we all share in the pride when Team USA wins the gold. In Bemidji, that
Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji's Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Bemidji Takes A Look At Cold Weather Vehicle Testing Concerns

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Golden Apple: BHS Mock Trial Team Makes It To State Competition

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Rosenmeier Forum Talks Unemployment In Crow Wing County

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

Snowmobiler Dies In Possible Crash On Trail In Emily

Posted on Mar. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.