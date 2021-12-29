Lakeland PBS

Backus Area Fire Destroys House on Sunday

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2021

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Backus.

The fire was reported on the 3900 block of Division Street W in Pine River Township just after 9 on Sunday night. Snowy conditions and heavy winds made fighting the fire difficult, and the building was a total loss.

No one was in the home at the time, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

