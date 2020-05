Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

May 21 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

From the frozen land of 10,000 lakes comes rock band WILDVIEW with catchy sing-along hooks, powerful riffs and original sound. WILDVIEW present their debut album Life is Life featuring the feel-good upbeat ’Let Go’, the rock anthem ’Solo’ and the hard to resist sing along ’My Mistake’. Available now on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more!