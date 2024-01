Thursday, February 1st at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

On the first episode of our newest season of Backroads, tune in to watch Wild Horses. Wild Horses, a Grand Rapids, Minn. band, sits down and talks about their first time performing and what it is like to be on stage. Wild Horses is a band that incorporates folk, western, and rock music. They talk to us about why performing is so important to them.