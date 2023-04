Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grant Goltz continues his cultivation of Cascade and Centennial varieties of hops, then harvests the brewing ingredient with friends. The hops are delivered to a local Hackensack, MN brewery, Rendezvous Brewing, for a special batch made with fresh hops.