Backroads “The Brothers Burn Mountain”

Thursday, June 3 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Based out of Duluth, MN, The Brothers Burn Mountain are a soulful, energetic, eclectic duo of real-life brothers, Ryan and Jesse Dermody. They’ve been playing music together everyday as aduo for more than 20 years. They’ve released 10 full-length albums of original music, and have toured across the country over the years, though especially in the Midwest, having played more than 1,850 live shows. Their sound is a roiling melting pot of so many musical influences, that it’s hard to describe, except as energetic and eclectic; with afro-cuban rhythms, Zappa-esque spontanaeity, grittiness, bluesyness, tenderness, and a singer-songwriter, folky flair.