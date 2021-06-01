Lakeland PBS

Backroads “The Brothers Burn Mountain”

Thursday, June 3 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Based out of Duluth, MN, The Brothers Burn Mountain are a soulful, energetic, eclectic duo of real-life brothers, Ryan and Jesse Dermody. They’ve been playing music together everyday as aduo for more than 20 years. They’ve released 10 full-length albums of original music, and have toured across the country over the years, though especially in the Midwest, having played more than 1,850 live shows. Their sound is a roiling melting pot of so many musical influences, that it’s hard to describe, except as energetic and eclectic; with afro-cuban rhythms, Zappa-esque spontanaeity, grittiness, bluesyness, tenderness, and a singer-songwriter, folky flair.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Climate change in northern Minnesota

Posted on May. 28 2021

Lakeland Currents - Beer Bubble or Beer Boom: What's on tap at our craft breweries in northern Minnesota

Posted on May. 21 2021

Common Ground: The Clearbrook/Gonvick community competes, growing GIANT PUMPKINS!

Posted on May. 20 2021

Common Ground: Bemidji Contra Dance Holds Music Workshops and Contra Dance Events Part 2 of 2

Posted on May. 12 2021

Common Ground: Bemidji Contra Dance Holds Music Workshops and Contra Dance Events Part 1 of 2

Posted on May. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.