March 25 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Previous Backroads guest Tate McLane returns to the Rail River Folk School playing new tunes with Corey Joslyn. We also talk about when they first started playing together and what fans can do to support local music scenes.