Thursday, May 12 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Swallows has been described as a “complex combination of American roots and Old World folk music” (Minneapolis City Pages). The band formed in 2008 and features Jeff Crandall (guitar, vocals, keys, piano), Aaron Kerr (cello, bass), Justin DeLeon (drums), Mike Nordby (mandolin, percussion), Brett Hansen (guitar) and Tyson Allison (guitar, vocals, keys, marimba, melodica, percussion).