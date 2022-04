Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, April 14 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Severio Mancieri is a regional touring musician based in Duluth MN. He released his debut album “Can I” onto all streaming platforms last December. He’s been a featured artist in The Duluth Reader. “Virtuoso guitar player with a resonant voice.”