Thursday, May 5 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Singer/Songwriter Rachael Ianiro grew up in Detroit Lakes, MN with her two older sisters and the “world’s best mom”. She would sit in the garage with her dad while he rebuilt muscle cars and listen to classic rock-n-roll. She believes that is where she found her love for two wheels and real good music.