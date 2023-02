Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Present Company is a Minneapolis Indie band notable for their heavily dramatized performances, early 80’s post-punk sounds, and modern indie flair. Present Company was started in 2018 by Christian Nelson and Eddie Chisham (songwriting, vocals, guitar, and keyboard). They were later joined by Seth Lemmon (bass) and Berin Joseph (drums).