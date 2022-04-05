Backroads “New Salty Dog”
Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Enjoy the music of New Salty Dog, a northwoods funk jam band that is based out of Duluth, MN.
