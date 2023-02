Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

NATL PARK SERVICES is Dylan Woytcke, Nathan Zillmer, Jared Leger, Sage Livergood, Sam Tudor, Wes Muilenburg, and Joe Keyport. This Twin Cities based band joins us for a performance at the Rail River Folk School and discusses with us what their influences are and how the group came to be.