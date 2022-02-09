Backroads “Mary Cutrufello”

Thursday, February 10 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

St. Paul roots-rock singer-songwriter Mary Cutrufello has been a mainstay in the Americana

scene for over thirty years. She has performed on The Tonight Show and Austin City Limits, and she has toured in all 50 states and several European countries. Hailed by USA Today as “a fierce guitarist with a blistered-throat voice,” Cutrufello mixes original songs and classics of American music (think Willie Nelson and Steve Earle) into a captivating, heartland-proud musical stew.