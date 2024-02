Thursday, February 8th at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

On this episode of Backroads, Luke Hendrickson talks about what it is like performing and traveling the world with his music, and how his songs are meant to connect with his audience. Luke explains why he enjoys performing and how he got introduced to music. Luke is from Rochester, Minn., and enjoys sitting down with his guitar and playing music.