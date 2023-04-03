Backroads “Kelley Smith”

Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Minnesota folk musician Kelley Smith always had music in her bones, but it wasn’t until her late 30’s that she attached to her guitar and began songwriting. She did so as a practice in freeing herself from social anxiety. “I was tired of being tongue-tied,” she says. “I just wanted to paint little word pictures of what was in my head with no pressure to be profound, or correct or catchy. Just me, my soul, coming out.” Smith is a guitar picker with an old-timey voice. Her first record, Moon Child, comes across as a mid-life coming- of-age story. An insomniac, Smith wrote this first batch of songs by moonlight. They evoke a sense of belonging, juxtaposed with escapism, as she croons about long-term love, grief, and her draw to the night sky.