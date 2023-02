Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, February 9 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Based in Minneapolis, MN, Keep for Cheap is a genre-blending band that likes to label themselves as “prairie rock.” The five piece group formed in 2018, strives to make music that moves, whether that’s through their dynamic guitar lines, danceable grooves, or poignant lyrics.