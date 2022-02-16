Backroads “Jon Arthur Schmidt”

Thursday, February 17 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Jon Arthur Schmidt is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist currently based in the Minneapolis area. Born and raised in the rural farming community of New Germany, MN, his unique sound resonates with the tones and colors of the Midwest, and stems from his traditional folk roots. Jon’s songwriting contains a penetrating quality, weaving together melodies that espouse the stories being told, which are often honest portraits of his life, while creating a sonic bridge between classic and modern forms of musical expression.