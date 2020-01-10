Lakeland PBS

Backroads: Jensen Sisters

January 30 at 7:30pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS Video app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch as the Jensen Sisters perform live and are interviewed.

Related Posts

Finding Your Roots

Vienna Blood

Sandition

Paul Simon: Concert in Hyde Park

Recent Show

Backroads: Slicksteen

Solo rock artist Slicksteen joins us for a performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. We also discuss what draws him to music, and
Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Recently Added

Backroads: Slicksteen

Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd School District Plans for the Future

Posted on Dec. 20 2019

Backroads: OliO

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Lakeland Currents: Transportation and Safety on Minnesota Roads

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Common Ground: Boarding School Era Sculpture: Duane Goodwin

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.