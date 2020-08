Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

August 22 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Jensen Sisters play their country tunes at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. They also talk about when they started performing, and what it’s like playing music with family.