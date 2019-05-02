Lakeland PBS
Backroads: Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs


Watch Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs deliver an amazing performance of their unique sound at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. Jacob also talks about how he first got into music and who are some of his influences.

    Jim Wuerffel May. 2 2019 at 6:49pm

    This is the best group to ever come out of the Bemidji area.
    An original creative sound, full of energy…Wow! I’ve played in some great rock bands for forty years, with many incredible musicians, & every performance is a chance to create that split second, right here, right now cutting edge of sound. You go Dogs! Jacob, call me sometime. Jim Wuerffel 507 360 8662

    Sean Manley May. 2 2019 at 11:02pm

    without a doubt !! the most fun I have had at a show out here,5 miles from nowhere these cats..brought the Love and the fun!
    still smiling ear to ear!!!!
    much love for these guys and 1 gal!!

