Backroads: Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
2 Comments
This is the best group to ever come out of the Bemidji area.
An original creative sound, full of energy…Wow! I’ve played in some great rock bands for forty years, with many incredible musicians, & every performance is a chance to create that split second, right here, right now cutting edge of sound. You go Dogs! Jacob, call me sometime. Jim Wuerffel 507 360 8662
without a doubt !! the most fun I have had at a show out here,5 miles from nowhere these cats..brought the Love and the fun!
still smiling ear to ear!!!!
much love for these guys and 1 gal!!