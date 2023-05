Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, May 18 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Good music can make you forget about your troubles and simply enjoy the vibe. That’s definitely true at every Indecent Proposal gig in Duluth, MN. Watch this indie-pop-rock band perform at the Rail Rive Folk School in Bemidji, MN.