Backroads: Harper’s Chord

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
On this week’s episode, Harper’s Chord perform their unique sound at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. They also talk about how they approach songwriting as a group.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More