Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Genre-bending Rock. Four members – Mosi, Tanner, Landon, and Matt – equal one Foxby. They will join us for a performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN.