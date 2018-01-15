Backroads: Harper’s Chord

February 8 at 7:30pm

Central Minnesota-based Harper’s Chord is a four-member musical group led by vocalist, Jill Moore. Drawing from their love of folk, blues, roots, Americana and country music, Harper’s Chord has been captivating audiences for over five years with their strong, three and four-part harmonies and easy-listening acoustic songs. Harper’s Chord’s sound could be compared to groups such as Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Alison Krauss.

