May 14 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Exo/Exo is a rock n’ roll band from Bemidji. It is made up of Garrett Verke, Mozy Mostad, and Nate Larson. exo/exo has been playing local bars and basement shows for the last two years.