Lakeland PBS

Backroads: Dennis Warner & the D’s

February 13th at 7:30pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS Video app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch as Dennis Warner & the D’s perform live and we have an interview with Dennis Warner.

Related Posts

Backroads: Jensen Sisters

Longtime PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85

Backroads: Jesse Eugene & the Regulators

Finding Your Roots

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Riverfront Revitalization in Brainerd

We’re exploring what it means for folks in the Brainerd lakes area to be good stewards of the Mississippi River waterfront that is so important
Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Riverfront Revitalization in Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 7 2020

Common Ground: Raspberry Island Folk School

Posted on Feb. 5 2020

Lakeland Currents: Lakes Area Unlimited Learning

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Backroads: Jensen Sisters

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

Lakeland Currents: Back to Basics

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.