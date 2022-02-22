Backroads “Christopher David Hanson Band”

Thursday, February 24 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Roots rock with a twist of throw back country flare, eclectic swing, and beautifully penned story songs sum up this energetic northern Minnesota 3 piece. The Christopher David Hanson Band is known for shows that bring out the dancers, fellow musicians, and live music lovers of all ages.

Christopher David Hanson has a powerful and stormy soulful voice that hits you right in the heart. The lyrics never take a back seat, even in some of their more guitar driven songs. The musical rhythms and song oriented drumming of Jim Pietila paired with the full and thoughtfully thunderous bass playing from Shane Kingsland round out the group with a huge sound that covers a varied span of styles, feels, and familiar grooves.