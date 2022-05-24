Backroads “Charlie Parr”

Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An easily confused and very shy individual, Charlie Parr has been traveling around singing his songs ever since leaving Austin, MN in the 1980’s in search of Spider John Koerner whom he found about 100 miles north at the Viking Bar one Sunday night. The experience changed his life, made him more or less unemployable, and brings us to now: 13 recordings, 250 shows a year or more, 200,000 miles on a well broke in Kia, and a nasty fear of heights. Resonator fueled folk songs from Duluth, MN.