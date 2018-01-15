Backroads: Caige Jambor
February 1 at 7:30pm
Caige Jambor has been playing and writing music since childhood. His style ranges from folk to rock. He has had the opportunity to grow musically both locally and globally. He had played on stages in Norway, England, Scotland, Canada, and in the states. He currently resides and writes in Bemidji Minnesota.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
