Backroads: Bruce Archer

Thursday, November 16 at 7:30pm

Bruce Archer has played with some topnotch musicians and opened for many others including legendary bass guitarist Ronnie Lane (Small Faces), the Jayhawks, the Gear Daddies frontman Martin Zellar, the Phones, and Run Westy Run, to name a few. Through it all, he has relied on his Iowa roots and sense of who he is, which comes through in his music.

