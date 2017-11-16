Backroads: Bruce Archer
Thursday, November 16 at 7:30pm
Bruce Archer has played with some topnotch musicians and opened for many others including legendary bass guitarist Ronnie Lane (Small Faces), the Jayhawks, the Gear Daddies frontman Martin Zellar, the Phones, and Run Westy Run, to name a few. Through it all, he has relied on his Iowa roots and sense of who he is, which comes through in his music.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More
How do I get tickets?... Read More