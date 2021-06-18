Lakeland PBS

Backroads “Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch”

Thursday, June 24 at 7:30pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Colleen (Boss Mama) Myhre has soul, and she pours it into every note. With complete control of her voice, Colleen takes listeners on an emotional ride from smooth country heartbreak to foot stomping Americana blues and beyond. Her songwriting ranges from honest emotion and earthly imagery to the raucousness of horses, strippers, and whiskey. Myhre is a folk-country-blues singer/songwriter grounded in passionate and sincere family values. Jebberhooch is made up of Jacob Mahon, Jeff Gilbertson, Joseph Anderson, and Owen Mahon.

