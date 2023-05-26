Backroads 2610: Corey Medina & Brothers

Thursday, June 01 at 7:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Corey Medina is a Native American Blues Artist from Shiprock, NM. Corey plays, writes and produces with the Incepticons team full time and also travels with his band known as “The Brothers”, hence Corey Medina & Brothers. Corey refers to the Brothers as a representation of the relationship he likes to keep with his fellow band mates. In 2019 Corey and The Brothers released their debut full length album, “Better Days”. They set out to spread light to dark, and hope to the hopeless with their raw, soulful, intimate music and stage presence.