Backroads: The MIDIots

January 18 at 7:30pm

The MIDIots integrate components of jazz, rock, latin and fusion into their original compositions, and can move through a range of genres, from contemporary instrumental to atmospheric soundscapes. The name “MIDIots” is a light-hearted take on the MIDI acronym (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) which refers to the means by which an instrument communicates with a computer. Along with releasing a CD of their music titled, “Before The Dawn”, the MIDIots have performed commissioned original works in collaboration with the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and performed at one of the Midwest’s premier jazz clubs, The Dakota, in Minneapolis.

Formed in 2011, the MIDIots is an imaginative and inventive group exploring electronic music through original compositions and contemporary arrangements. Members are Dr. Del Lyren (EWI: Electric Wind Instrument), Greg Gaston (MIDI percussion and Wavedrum), Kevin Daley (electric guitar), Eric Sundeen (MalletKat), Lee Foster (electric bass) and John Stewart (keyboards & engineer).

