“Back To Basics” Focuses on Naturally Produced Food and Products

Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education held their 14th annual Back To Basics workshop and vendor sale this past Saturday. The event was held with over 50 vendors stocking handmade, locally-sourced foods and valuables.

The event hosted greenhouse workshops to teach locals ways they can grow food in difficult weather, and vendors sold some of things they grew themselves. Regenerative Agriculture Alliance CEO Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin spoke at the event to express the importance of working with nature in agriculture.

