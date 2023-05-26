Lakeland PBS

Babinski Foundation Partners with Brainerd’s Area Education Center for K-9 Connection

Charlie YaegerMay. 26 2023

The Babinski Foundation hosted the K-9 Connection graduation ceremony Wednesday at their animal shelter in Pequot Lakes. K-9 Connection is a unique joint program with the Brainerd Public Schools Area Education Center, where students and canines learn right alongside each other.

JoDee Moen, a teacher at the Brainerd Learning Center, had previously worked with a similar program while teaching in Los Angeles and wanted to do something like it here.

“Babinski was my first pick,” Moen said, “because they are just phenomenal and do such amazing things.”

Donna Sutton, Executive Director of the Babinski Foundation, initially wasn’t sure they were ready to take on the task but later saw the benefits of going forward with it.

“It sounded like a lot of work, a lot of time,” Sutton admitted, “but I thought I would give it a chance and ultimately at the end I could see the impact it made on the student and on our dogs.”

K-9 Connection is a four-week program, and the students spend two days a week, for two hours a day, at the animal shelter training their dog and learning about a dog-related topic or job. Syd Gentry, a student and trainer of Jasper, says she felt a sense of accomplishment from seeing her dog make progress and would recommend the course to everyone.

“I learned a lot just about dogs in general,” said Gentry. “That was probably one of my favorite parts because the first day I got him he didn’t really know how to do anything and now he does.”

Jasper, along with two other dogs that graduated, were adopted and left with their families after the ceremony.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Death Sentence Reduced to Life in Prison for Man Who Killed North Dakota Student

Golden Apple: Pierz High School Students Learn the Art of Pouring Concrete

Man Convicted in Dru Sjodin Murder to Be Resentenced Without Hearing

Bagley Offers Support to Ukraine with Annual Northwest Minnesota Food Pack

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.