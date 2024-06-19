B-25 Bomber ‘Miss Mitchell’ Makes Its Way to Bemidji for Father’s Day

The B-25 Mitchell bomber named “Miss Mitchell” made its way to the Bemidji Regional Airport over the weekend for a special Father’s Day event, where people got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to board the plane and learn about the aircraft’s significance in World War II.

“We have the B-25 Mitchell bomber and the Stinson L-5 [airplane], and they’re here to tell a story about World War II history, and people can support that mission by buying a ride on the airplanes,” explained Samuel Walsh, a flight crew member with the Commemorative Air Force. “We want to promote and tell the story of World War II, about sacrifice above self. There is about 400,000 Americans that never came back from World War II, and to just to tell that story and besides that, the airplanes are really cool to get a ride on.”

For those who get a chance to ride in the B-25 Mitchell, it’s an unforgettable experience, and it lets them empathize with the veterans who flew on one of these planes every day.

“Oh, it was amazing, what a great way to start Father’s Day Weekend,” said Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince. “I can’t say enough about the group that does this, to be able to volunteer all their time to restore and fly World War II aircraft. It’s really, really impressive. And I would just simply say that, you know, to put yourself in these shoes, you’re able to see what somebody who fought in World War II experienced and thinking about flying and people shooting at you and all that kind of stuff, really is impressive the courage people had to show to do that.”

These rides also serve as a way for World War II veterans to experience flying in these aircraft once again.

“It’s just big smiles every time you get to do it,” stated Mitchell Adderton, a pilot of “Miss Mitchell.” “It’s also awesome just to be able to go to events, and you take veterans up that, you know, were there in World War II and whether they flew B-25s or not or worked on the airplanes, they come off, there’s just big smiles because you just brought back their young adult years. It’s just awesome, it’s an awesome feeling.”

“I really appreciate that we have days like this for veterans,” said Eugene Sandberg, a 100-year-old World War II veteran. “It’s kind of fun to run into people that you probably haven’t seen for a long time and even get a chance to fly in a B-25. I’ve had a wonderful day here so far.”

The Commemorative Air Force is the non-profit organization that restores and gives flight experiences with World War II aircraft. They have a fleet of 165 airplanes distributed throughout the country.