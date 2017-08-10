Awards Will Help Local Artists
The Region 2 Arts Council Fellowship Program helps local artists in furthering their work by awarding financial support.
There are 2 $6,000 awards that are granted each year. The funds can be used for a variety of things including collaborative or community projects, productions costs, equipment costs, materials, travel, research or study.
The McKnight Foundation supports the fellowship to award artists in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen and Lake of the Woods counties.
Applications for this years’ awards can be found online at r2arts.org.
