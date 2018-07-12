Autopsy Results Show Death Of Pine River Man Not Caused By Bear

A preliminary autopsy was conducted at the Cass County North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office and found that the death of a man on July 9 was not due to a bear the victim had an incident with days before.

According to Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a medical situation in Ponto Lake Township, near Ada in rural Pine River, Minnesota. Authorities arrived at the scene and learned that a 70-year-old male was complaining of stomach pain.

The investigation into the incident found that on July 6, the victim was attempting to scare a bear away from his yard when he was charged by another bear and thrown into the air. There were no visible external injuries to the victim.

The incident is under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation.