Autopsy Fails To Reveal Cause Of Death For Brainerd Man

Authorities still aren’t sure what caused the death of a Brainerd man who had been missing since Oct. 26, 2014.

In an email, Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston says a provisional report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause and manner of death for Marc Welzant as undetermined.

Welzant’s remains were found on March 25 near U.S. Highway 371 in Brainerd.

McQuiston says they haven’t received a final autopsy on this case and it’s still under investigation.

Based on the circumstances McQuiston doesn’t anticipate a change in the cause of death.