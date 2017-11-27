DONATE

UPDATED: Authorities Recover Two Bodies From Upper Red Lake

Auto Repair Shop Destroyed In Pillager Fire

Clayton Castle
Nov. 27 2017
Swede’s Auto Shop engulfed in flames. Credit: Pillager Area Fire and Rescue/Facebook

A Pillager auto shop is a complete loss after a structure fire in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Pillager Are Fire and Rescue.

Swede’s Auto Shop, located along Highway 210 in Pillager, was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Crews were at the scene until 4 a.m. on Thursday. Due to the structure being a tin building, the flames were battled from the exterior of the building, as opposed to the interior.

The Motley Fire Department assisted at the scene with manpower to run the tanker trucks.

There was no one inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Clayton Castle
Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

