Aug 4, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

Auto Enthusiasts Meet Up for ‘Cars & Caffeine’ in Bemidji

For some car lovers, the perfect Saturday morning starts with polished chrome, powerful engines, and a fresh cup of coffee. Cars & Caffeine is brining enthusiasts together at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

During the warmer months, Cars & Caffeine gives owners a chance to pull their favorite ride out of the garage and put it back on the road. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free gathering offers a casual morning of coffee, conversation, and community.

“It’s just something fun for that area we can do,” said Cars & Caffeine Organizer Austin Graser. “It’s a free thing, free to the public. We don’t make any money off of it or any kind, so it’s just an opportunity for people to just come hang out, have a good time, even if it’s just a few minutes.”

The gatherings will continue through October.

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