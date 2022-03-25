Authorities Seeking Info on Van in Connection with Terry Brisk Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking information on a vehicle as part of its ongoing investigation on the murder of Terry Brisk.

Brisk was found dead on wooded property on November 7, 2016 in Belle Prairie Township, approximately eight miles northeast of Little Falls. Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel when someone shot him with his own gun.

Investigators are seeking information on a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Investigators consider the vehicle to be of interest in the investigation. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.

If anyone has any information on Brisk’s murder, they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). An anonymous report can be made visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

