Lakeland PBS

Authorities Seeking Info on Van in Connection with Terry Brisk Murder

Lakeland News — Mar. 24 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking information on a vehicle as part of its ongoing investigation on the murder of Terry Brisk.

Brisk was found dead on wooded property on November 7, 2016 in Belle Prairie Township, approximately eight miles northeast of Little Falls. Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel when someone shot him with his own gun.

Investigators are seeking information on a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Investigators consider the vehicle to be of interest in the investigation. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.

If anyone has any information on Brisk’s murder, they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). An anonymous report can be made visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Lawmakers Propose Changes to Felony Murder Laws

Burglaries at Insurance Business, City Hall in Morrison Co. Under Investigation

Walker Area Businesses Affected by Phone Scams

Two Men Sentenced for 2020 Bank Robbery in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.