Authorities Seek Public Assistance In Finding Motorcyclist

A motorcyclist refused to pull over after he was spotted going west in Douglas County, going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Around noon Tuesday a deputy attempted to pull over the motorcyclist, but after multiple police cars, with lights and sirens activated, the driver just continued on traveling.

The pursuit was called off for the safety of everyone involved. The motorcycle was last seen on northbound Pioneer Road, just east of Alexandria.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts and a black full face helmet and riding a red “crotch rocket” type motorcycle.

The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the motorcyclist. If you have any information leading to the identification of this person, please call the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.